House T by Atelier Ulrike Tinnacher

Embedded in the mellow, undulating landscape of Southern Styria sits Haus T, right on top of a hill, where it naturally blends in with the surrounding vineyards. Due to materiality and formal restraint, it forms a whole with the countryside as it stands confidently on the edge, gable facing the valley. The building-owners, two winegrowers, decided to make the old vintner’s house their retirement home, as the nearby vineyard has been their professional and private center of life. On the eastern side of the building lies an orthogonally planar building structure, which incorporates the living room, the kitchen and dining area, as well as a garage.



