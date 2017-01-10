House Rheder II by Falkenberg Innenarchitektur

For the fusion of interior and exterior, a reflection pool was implemented, which projects a natural play of light onto the ceiling of the inner space, and at the same time reflects the sky and clouds itself. A fireplace, on the opposite wall, brings the element fire into the room. A room-high sliding partition divides the space. An intimate bedroom is hidden behind it with a bathroom beyond which is also directly accessible from a further small bedroom. All rooms are illuminated by skylights. A small technical room contains the complete house technology, which is networked via a bus system and controlled by an app. An air heat pump ensures efficient energy.





