View Photos
House of the Week: This Prefab Hits the Jackpot in Las Vegas
Add to
Like
Share
By Matthew Keeshin –
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
This week on Pinterest our readers enjoyed all the perks of Sin City with this art-filled prefab in the desert. Los Angeles firm Marmol Radziner designed this modular two-story steel-and-glass retreat.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.