House of the Week: This Prefab Hits the Jackpot in Las Vegas
House of the Week: This Prefab Hits the Jackpot in Las Vegas

By Matthew Keeshin
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

This week on Pinterest our readers enjoyed all the perks of Sin City with this art-filled prefab in the desert. Los Angeles firm Marmol Radziner designed this modular two-story steel-and-glass retreat. 


Sage Design Studios transformed the developer-flattened landscape into a picturesque desert setting with naturalistic undulations, meandering trails,and drought-tolerant shrubs.

Near the main house, James Turrell’s pyramidal Skyspace structure invites visitors into its dark recess for a chance to view the heavens through a perspective-altering cutout. Most of Murren’s museum-quality art collection is inside the house, including a Robert Rauschenberg piece, a set of Andy Warhol prints, and a hologram by Turrell.

