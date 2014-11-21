View Photos
House of the Week: Striking Wooden Ceiling in New Zealand
By Allie Weiss –
In a new weekly feature, we're looking to our online community to highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Don't forget to follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
This New Zealand family home was recognized for its striking ceiling pattern. The pictured lounge features a CH25 easy chair and a CH008 coffee table, both by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, and a Mags modular sofa by Hay Studios.
The architect designed the ceiling "to have a knitted or woven quality like that of wool or silk." It dives down over the kitchen and dining area, eventually reaching a point at the entry that is low enough to touch.
The ceiling's herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor.