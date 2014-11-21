House of the Week: Striking Wooden Ceiling in New Zealand

This New Zealand family home was recognized for its striking ceiling pattern. The pictured lounge features a CH25 easy chair and a CH008 coffee table, both by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, and a Mags modular sofa by Hay Studios .

The architect designed the ceiling "to have a knitted or woven quality like that of wool or silk." It dives down over the kitchen and dining area, eventually reaching a point at the entry that is low enough to touch.