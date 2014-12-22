View Photos
House of the Week: Prefab Cabin with Glass Walls
By Allie Weiss –
Our house of the week is this stunning prefab with glass walls by 2by4-Architects. A slide-out wall enables easy outdoor access. Lots of natural light means that the cabin feels much more spacious than its 225 square feet.
