House of the Week: Prefab Cabin with Glass Walls
By Allie Weiss
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

Our house of the week is this stunning prefab with glass walls by 2by4-Architects. A slide-out wall enables easy outdoor access. Lots of natural light means that the cabin feels much more spacious than its 225 square feet.

The Island House sits on a petite man-made island in 'Loosdrechtse Plas,’ a lake area near Amsterdam and Breukelen (from which the New York borough gots its name). The thin strip of land, a result of peat farming centuries ago, inspired the design of the cabin.

The fold-out wall allows lake access from the living room. The indoor fireplace can be rotated to warm up the terrace during chilly evenings outdoors.

Subtle features incorporated into the design, including an elevated terrace and jetty, help the home float above the island.

