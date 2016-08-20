View Photos
House of the Week: Plywood Perfection
By Matthew Keeshin and Dwell –
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
This week on Pinterest, our readers got excited over this renovated Washington, D.C. home covered in plywood. The original brick house dates back to the 1920s and was renovated by the architecture firm NADAA. The wood on the interior wraps around the entire house. The sculptural staircase may look constructed from bent plywood, but all the panels are actually flat and cut to create the undulating effect.
