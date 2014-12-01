View Photos
House of the Week: Futuristic Apartment Building in Italy
By Allie Weiss –
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
In our round-up of modern houses in Italy that blend old and new, we showcased a futuristic apartment building that offers a very contemporary take on the regional vernacular. The color palette of existing houses in the area informed the choice of materials, and building codes mandated a pitched roof, but the structure boasts a highly geometric form that stands out from its neighbors.
