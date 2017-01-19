House K by YDS Architects

The design theme of this house was the transition of time through light and shadow. The client wanted to have a large living room, a children’s bedroom facing south, and a large bookshelf. The architects wanted to create a space where the residents could feel nature throughout the home. A internal courtyard provides abundant natural lighting throughout the main living areas. In addition, skylights provide light from above without compromise to privacy. The interior consists mainly of white with the finishes of the kitchen, bookshelf, and flooring constructed in solid oak.



