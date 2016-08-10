View Photos
House in Yasunami by TENK
House in Yasunami is a minimal home located in Kochi, Japan, designed by TENK.
House in Yasunami is a one-story residence that takes advantage of the large site, and features deep eaves in order to dissipate heat and rain during the summer. The home is in an isolated neighborhood, allowing the architects to create large glazings to overlook the scenic surroundings. The interior consists of exposed ceiling beams that conceal an array of track lighting.
