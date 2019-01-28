Located in a pastoral area in southeastern France, House in Villard-de-Lans looks both like an ancient dwelling and a refined contemporary living space. It blends into the picturesque landscape while making its presence known with a strong personality. The stunning house was designed by the Garcés - De Seta - Bonet Architects studio. It takes inspiration from the idea of "aggregation" and cleverly aims to recreate the concept of a village fragment through the use of unfolding and interconnected volumes. The practice thus created a rectangular base with three segments that have slightly different orientations while also adapting to the sloping angle of the land.



