As a vacation home and quiet retreat, House in Morillos designed by Chilean architect Cristián Izquierdo provides the perfect antidote to cure the fatigue caused by fast-paced urban living. The rectangular structure stands in a stunning area. It offers incredible views towards the gorgeous landscape but also establishes a powerful connection between the interior and nature. Built on a dune facing an open beach with wetland at the rear and two peninsulas at the two sides, the house immerses its inhabitants into a natural wonderland.

The large structure features an ingenious floor plan with four units connected to an interior courtyard. At the front, the bright kitchen with a skylight offers stunning views. "A diagonal view is generated from the kitchen’s center, fostering the perception of the exterior as a moving panorama," says the architect. At the rear, a guest room looks out towards the wetland, while at the ends of the rectangular, two master bedrooms face the peninsulas. The distinctive facade features 72 wooden doors. When closed, they ensure privacy and wind protection. When opened, they create a dialogue between the living spaces and wilderness. Thus, nature becomes a central part of the house, allowing guests to fully appreciate the beauty of the breathtaking Chilean landscape.