House in Laax by Valerio Olgiati

Local building legislation only permitted the construction of volumes above ground at opposite ends of the property. One end of the area is situated in the "village zone", while an "agricultural zone" surrounds the other end. Two completely opposite worlds form the context of this house. The two ends are connected by an underground hall, where the daily life of the family takes place. Two top lights provide natural lighting to the space. All the main rooms in the house are niches and with their gables they transform into caves. Each space is interconnected with a 90m long corridor that forms the spine of the entire building.





