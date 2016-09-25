View Photos
House in Caramão by phdd arquitectos
House in Caramão is a minimal home located in Lisbon, Portugal, designed by phdd arquitectos.
The residence is characterized by townhouses of two floors with about 40m2 each and two backyards. Illustrated by very small and compartmentalized spaces, the main challenge of these houses is the adaptation to a contemporary experience, and the need for larger spaces with a relationship with the outside. The project was developed based on an organizational principle of hierarchy. Each floor corresponds to a particular program so that the areas could be exploited to the maximum, generating spaces with quality.
