Renovations Stripped Away This Athens Flat’s Character. An Architect Brought It Back, and Then Some

Photographer: Yannis Drakoulidis / @yannis_drakoulidis

From the Architect: "Five years ago, Greek/Canadian architect Thanasis Ikonomou began what was meant to be a yearlong sabbatical from his job in Seattle and landed in Athens, Greece. The city soon tightened its grip on Ikonomou’s heart and mind, and so he decided to stay, establishing an architectural practice inspired by the culture and history of the place and people. House in a House is Ikonomou’s home in Athens: a restoration of a 1,000-square-foot, 75-year-old apartment in the historical Athenian neighborhood of Kypseli. The apartment is one of a series of projects by the architect that seek to express a genuine sense of place and act as a travel log for his experiences abroad. ‘There are a lot of historical buildings in Athens that are decaying but have so much potential, and I’m trying to help bring them back to life,’ says the architect.

Over the years, the apartment had undergone multiple renovations which had stripped the space of its original character. Ikonomou’s goal with the new design was to move the space both forward and backward, revealing layers from the past while celebrating its future. "I want to create dialogue with past, present, and future Athens," he says.