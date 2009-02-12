Houndstooth Dogtent
Houndstooth Dogtent

By Sarah Rich
Diehard design lovers leave nothing to chance when it comes to outfitting their kids and pets. Though the style options for four-legged consumers haven't necessarily caught up with the design industry for the toddler set, there's more to pet pampering than doggie couture. Jon Santos, founder of the New York-based graphic design studio Common Space, created a canine camp shelter that does dog design right.

The Houndstooth Dogtent was designed for an annual design/build camping trip hosted by the apparel brand F.S.C., which asked participating campers to create a "primitive luxury good" that would "take the 'rough' out of 'roughing it'." Common Space, in collaboration with Matt Penrose, chose to elevate the camp experience for canine companions with a collapsable, biodegradable plastic A-frame tent. Each piece of black and white plastic fits together to create a houndstooth pattern that folds over a bamboo stick-frame, lined on the interior with a smaller-scale houndstooth. The dog may not know how cool he is, but his owners' friends definitely will.

 

HOUNDSTOOTH DOGTENT

