Houndstooth Dogtent
The Houndstooth Dogtent was designed for an annual design/build camping trip hosted by the apparel brand F.S.C., which asked participating campers to create a "primitive luxury good" that would "take the 'rough' out of 'roughing it'." Common Space, in collaboration with Matt Penrose, chose to elevate the camp experience for canine companions with a collapsable, biodegradable plastic A-frame tent. Each piece of black and white plastic fits together to create a houndstooth pattern that folds over a bamboo stick-frame, lined on the interior with a smaller-scale houndstooth. The dog may not know how cool he is, but his owners' friends definitely will.
