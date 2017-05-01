Top 5 Homes of the Week That Let in Natural Light

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.



1. Country Club Residence Architect: Migdal Arquitectos, Location: Mexico City, Mexico From the architect: "The residence 'lives' to a golf course in Mexico City. The project, while considering its views, its principal south-facing orientation and the morphology of the land, is created L-shaped, permitting all spaces to face the 'great garden', while creating a continuity of the exclusive green area towards the greens of the golf course, whereby the golf course becomes the most important garden of the residence."

2. Townhouse with Private Garden Architect: baan puripuri, Location: Bangkok, Thailand From the architect: "Baan puripuri has completed its latest project of 18-unit housing development located in a vibrant neighbourhood of Bangkok. By creating a modern, light-filled home with a sleek touch of Thainess, the project aimed to maximize the potential of the 3-storey townhouse space and overcome the challenges of living in an urban environment."

3. Skyline Residence Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Johnson, Location: Bend, Oregon From the architect: "Approached through a forested plateau of Ponderosa pine, this residence for a young family is a delicate stripe across the horizon. Extending along the edge of a lava escarpment, the slender building faces an expansive tableau of the Cascade Mountains."

4. E20 Architect: Steimle Architeken, Location: Pliezhausen, Germany From the architect: "The striking residence, a monolith designed of insulating concrete is located on a quiet street with little traffic in the village of Pliezhausen, a good 30 km south of Stuttgart. Facing the street, the new building presents only a few openings cut deeply into the solid concrete shell. While the crystal-shaped house still relates to the existing built context due to its parallel elongated sides, it contrasts distinctly with the neighboring buildings by virtue of the tapered ends formed by its shorter sides."