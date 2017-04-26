Nestled into a wooded property, Art House 2.0 is a serene modern retreat showcasing the client’s growing modern art collection. Architect and interior designer Carol Kurth, FAIA, ASID, who designed the client’s first residence more than twenty years ago, collaborated with them again in the quest to find the ideal parcel of land on which to design a new “one-level-living”-style home for their enjoyment of nature, art, and love of books.

The result is an open, airy, gallery-like home that frames views to the natural woodland setting. At one with the site, the house nestles amidst natural stone outcroppings and untouched forest. The use of indigenous stone materials and cedar juxtapose the rectilinear forms and glass expanses. The use of shaded horizontal overhangs takes advantage of natural daylight to illuminate the interior and creates a passive solar effect. Geothermal energy systems further the thoughtful response to the environmental aspects of the home.

The creative process involved the design for showcasing the owner’s extensive collection, strategically allocating spaces in the early stages of the design during a project phase dedicated to inventory. Mid-century furnishings from the original home were also incorporated and given a new home in Art House 2.0. Sculpture niches, outside and in, are designed to focus the views within and further the inside/outside gallery environment.

Designed with views framed to nature, the clients enjoys the art of the landscape and ever changing display of nature, while enjoying the permanent collection of art within. Embedded in the woods, the residence is a tranquil canvas for two art lovers.

Photography: Albert Vecerka/Esto