Hot to Trot

Architects are used to shaping their clients’ lives with their vision. But what happens when a client is a design professional with strong ideas of his own? "A lot of discussion," says OMAS:WORKS architect Brian O’Brian, who is licensed in the U.S. and works in Toronto. He created a cottage for landscape designer Joel Loblaw in Ontario, and the process was "a constant dialogue," O’Brian says, "where nothing was set and everything was in play."