Home Swede Home

By Olivia Martin
A Swedish kitchen has a nifty mix of low, high, and custom pieces under designer Mads Odgård.

Dwell visited the vacation home of two Copenhagen designers, Mads Odgård and Mette Lyng Hansen, for a tour of their rustic barn compound in February 2013. Although the Swedish farmer who lived in the house before them cooked over open fire, Odgård, whose design ethos can be described: "If I need it, then I design it," filled the kitchen with a mix of stylish essentials. Shown here are the Odgård kettle for Raadvad, a custom table, Ikea kitchen basics and the Workshop pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen.

In the kitchen area and throughout the home, Mads Odgård, shown here, and Mette Lyng Hansen mixed Odgård’s pieces, such as the Odgård kettle for Raadvad and custom table, with Ikea basics and the Workshop pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen.

