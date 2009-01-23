View Photos
Home Stickers
Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake –
In San Francisco we’re frequently confronted with barren bedroom walls—since hanging anything that can fall in an earthquake is potentially deadly. French company Nouvelle Images has a new line of Home Stickers designed to do the trick.
The non-toxic stickers are easy to stick up and peel off but aren’t going to come crashing down when a quake rumbles through. Though they list for $90 on the company’s site, you can purchase the designs on Amazon.com, AllPosters.com, and YourWall.com for $30 each—which will also help you sleep easy.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.