Climbing the southwest corner of San Francisco’s Noe Valley ends anticlimactically in a row of stick-frame houses, built by a single developer in the early 1970s. The block leaves a lot to be desired architecturally, but for Palo Alto transplants Scott MacFiggen and Regina Bustamante, it presented the perfect tabula rasa. Here, high above the city’s proud Victorians, they had the distance they needed to turn a basic box into a charred cedar sanctuary that’s animated by their careers in high-tech.