Two Silicon Valley Vets Master the Smart Home Without Going Full “Jetsons”
Climbing the southwest corner of San Francisco’s Noe Valley ends anticlimactically in a row of stick-frame houses, built by a single developer in the early 1970s. The block leaves a lot to be desired architecturally, but for Palo Alto transplants Scott MacFiggen and Regina Bustamante, it presented the perfect tabula rasa. Here, high above the city’s proud Victorians, they had the distance they needed to turn a basic box into a charred cedar sanctuary that’s animated by their careers in high-tech.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.