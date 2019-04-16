Historic Housing Complex Transformation in England

In 1961, architects Jack Lynn and Ivor Smith built Park Hill, a 32-acre, Corbusian working-class apartment complex with 995 flats, plus pubs and shops. But by the 1980s, Park Hill had become dangerous and crime-ridden. Little changed until 2004, when design studio Urban Splash and architecture firm Hawkins/Brown (in collaboration with Studio Egret West) began to resurrect the mixed-use buildings.