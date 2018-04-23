The Best Things We Saw at Milan Design Week 2017

Spotted at Satellite, Salone’s showcase for emerging young designers, Yuri Himuro’s Snip Snap textiles are meant to be edited. The textile’s forest-green fabric can be removed to create personalized blue accents.

Yuri Himuro studied textile design in Finland and Japan, and resides in Tokyo.

In the basement of Rossana Orlandi’s gallery, a former tie factory in the Magenta neighborhood, Tokyo design studio we+ displayed LED-illuminated vases, which are created by molding multiple layers of wax.

we+ inc., based in Tokyo, is a design studio led by Toshiya Hayashi and Hokuto Ando. Though only striking out in 2013, they've already secured high-profile commissions from Sony, Marimekko, and Mori Art Museum.

In the Brera design district, local group Dimorestudio transformed two galleries into retro, Art Deco–inspired wonderlands, complete with furniture and lighting.

Leading designers Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci of Milan-based Dimorestudio have been setting the pace for residential and exhibition design for years, and have begun to deepen their footfall into into hospitality—notably a hotel project in Chicago.

Sometimes the medium really is the message. At Euroluce, the Salone hall devoted to lighting, Denmark’s Louis Poulsen commissioned GamFratesi to design an Escher-esque booth inspired by Japanese paper art.

GamFratesi can do no wrong, and we appreciated their nod to washi in the Louis Poulsen booth.

At the Jil Sanders showroom, Oki Sato’s ultra-thin silicon Jellyfish vases for Nendo were submerged in water and displayed to the public.

I have a distinct suspicion that Oki Sato does not require sleep. Not only is he a master of material, each year in Milan his visionary installations appear in several locations and they never, ever disappoint.

The latest of many collaborations between Michael Anastassiades and Flos, Arrangements, seen at Euroluce, is a modular lighting system that can be fashioned into many different compositions.

Lighting designer Michael Anastassiades has hugely influenced the market with his lithe, geometric forms for Flos.

Glass may have been the most popular material this year in Milan. The multicolored Floe coffee table by Daisuke Kitagawa of Design for Industry is a prime example.

Japanese designer Daisuke Kitagawa made a strong show at SaloneSatellite. His glass pieces are reminiscent of recent works by Patricia Urquiola and Philippe Starck for GlasItalia.

Calico, a Brooklyn-based maker of bespoke wall prints, showcased new collaborations, including the heavily layered, highly minimalist Topographies collection by Snarkitecture.

Rachel and Nick Cope's meteoric rise over the last few years has been gratifying to witness, as their company Calico's otherworldly wall coverings have set a new standard for the industry.

More wallcoverings by Calico adorned Sé’s mock four-room apartment at Galleria Rossana Orlandi. A Stay daybed by Nika Zupanc furnished one of the richly colorful spaces.

Pavlo Schtakleff founded Se Furniture in 2007 and quickly emerged as a powerful director of quality, luxurious furnishings created by an exclusive and international cadre of designers, including Damien Langlois-Meurinne and Jaime Hayon. The collection continues to evolve, as more and more pieces are introduced, and the brand is gaining momentum. A very smart move on Schtakleff's part was the decision to collaborate over the past few years with talented designer Nika Zupanc, whose vision contributed greatly to the brand's strong whole-room concept that debuted this year.

Spanish artist/designer Jaime Hayon devised the collages of quartz seen Caesarstone’s eye-popping pavilion at Palazzo Serbelloni, entitled "Stone Age Folk."