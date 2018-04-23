The Best Things We Saw at Milan Design Week 2017
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Yuri Himuro studied textile design in Finland and Japan, and resides in Tokyo.
we+ inc., based in Tokyo, is a design studio led by Toshiya Hayashi and Hokuto Ando. Though only striking out in 2013, they've already secured high-profile commissions from Sony, Marimekko, and Mori Art Museum.
Leading designers Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci of Milan-based Dimorestudio have been setting the pace for residential and exhibition design for years, and have begun to deepen their footfall into into hospitality—notably a hotel project in Chicago.
GamFratesi can do no wrong, and we appreciated their nod to washi in the Louis Poulsen booth.
I have a distinct suspicion that Oki Sato does not require sleep. Not only is he a master of material, each year in Milan his visionary installations appear in several locations and they never, ever disappoint.
Lighting designer Michael Anastassiades has hugely influenced the market with his lithe, geometric forms for Flos.
Japanese designer Daisuke Kitagawa made a strong show at SaloneSatellite. His glass pieces are reminiscent of recent works by Patricia Urquiola and Philippe Starck for GlasItalia.
Rachel and Nick Cope's meteoric rise over the last few years has been gratifying to witness, as their company Calico's otherworldly wall coverings have set a new standard for the industry.
Pavlo Schtakleff founded Se Furniture in 2007 and quickly emerged as a powerful director of quality, luxurious furnishings created by an exclusive and international cadre of designers, including Damien Langlois-Meurinne and Jaime Hayon. The collection continues to evolve, as more and more pieces are introduced, and the brand is gaining momentum. A very smart move on Schtakleff's part was the decision to collaborate over the past few years with talented designer Nika Zupanc, whose vision contributed greatly to the brand's strong whole-room concept that debuted this year.
Speaking of Jaime Hayon, his fanciful mastery of theatrics and innovative material exploration were hard at work for Caesarstone.