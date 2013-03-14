Lighting Designer We Love: Michael Anastassiades

For someone whose design philosophy is "to produce exceptionally designed objects of permanent value," you'd better believe it. Originally trained as a civil engineer and a graduate of industrial design at the Royal College of Art, London-based lighting designer Michael Anastassiades has been producing pieces that masterfully combine fine detailing with honest, high-quality materials, resulting in works of elegant simplicity. The only downside is that the designer creates his fixtures in limited edition batches. We'd scurry. Before you head off though, take a look at some of the designer's pulchritudinous lighting fixtures straight ahead.