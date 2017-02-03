Here's What Norse Mythology and Modern Architecture Have in Common

Located in California’s Sugar Bowl neighborhood, this shadowy lair by Mork-Ulnes Architects looks like something out of fairy tale. "We call the house Troll Hus, with a reference to the otherworldly beings in Norse mythology and Scandinavian folklore that are said to dwell in remote mountains," architect Casper Mork-Ulnes says. Hovering over a concrete plinth, the vacation home accommodates three generations of skiers. The orientation of the home places most of the communal living areas along the sun-exposed south facade, and storage spaces along the north facade. The house’s concrete base allows for ski storage and changing area during the snowy season. And when the family isn’t skiing, they can enjoy a partially roofed patio during the summer.