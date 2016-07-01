Here's Palm Springs In All Its Nighttime Glory
Desert Homes

By Petrolicious / Published by Petrolicious
Inspiration can strike anywhere, at any time.

So when renowned photographer Tom Blachford found himself in Palm Springs, lit by twilight, a vision for a new photo series dawned on him. Why not combine classic cars, architecture, mountains, and darkness to help stir a compelling scene?

The result is called Midnight Modern, a series initially shot covertly but one that’s now well-known and embraced within the Palm Springs community. It’s not as simple as it looks, of course: it took Blachford three years in order to capture each setting at its best, with some benefitting from a well-placed classic car.

Here, you’re able to see the Kaufmann Residence, Frank Sinatra Twin Palms, and the Frey II house, among others, in an intimate look at a side of Palm Springs that only really longtime residents get to enjoy. If you’re not lucky enough to actually live there, Blachford will at least ship you a print.

For more on Midnight Modern, visit the website, or follow Tom Blachford on Instagram or Facebook


