Here's Palm Springs In All Its Nighttime Glory
So when renowned photographer Tom Blachford found himself in Palm Springs, lit by twilight, a vision for a new photo series dawned on him. Why not combine classic cars, architecture, mountains, and darkness to help stir a compelling scene?
The result is called Midnight Modern, a series initially shot covertly but one that’s now well-known and embraced within the Palm Springs community. It’s not as simple as it looks, of course: it took Blachford three years in order to capture each setting at its best, with some benefitting from a well-placed classic car.
Here, you’re able to see the Kaufmann Residence, Frank Sinatra Twin Palms, and the Frey II house, among others, in an intimate look at a side of Palm Springs that only really longtime residents get to enjoy. If you’re not lucky enough to actually live there, Blachford will at least ship you a print.
