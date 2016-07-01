Here's Palm Springs In All Its Nighttime Glory

So when renowned photographer Tom Blachford found himself in Palm Springs, lit by twilight, a vision for a new photo series dawned on him. Why not combine classic cars, architecture, mountains, and darkness to help stir a compelling scene?

The result is called Midnight Modern, a series initially shot covertly but one that’s now well-known and embraced within the Palm Springs community. It’s not as simple as it looks, of course: it took Blachford three years in order to capture each setting at its best, with some benefitting from a well-placed classic car.