Heima Brings Rainbow-Bright Design to the Philippines

Heima is a Philippines-based design brand founded by Bong Rojales and Rossy Anne Yabut-Rojales. Featuring bright, playful pieces with graphic adornments—pineapples and hearts abound—Heima also sells wares from local and international designers in its shops in Manila. Along with sub-brand My Apt.—a more masculine take on Heima, according to Bong and Rossy—the brand shows the energy and possibility emerging from the Philippines' design scene.

Over five years ago, Bong and Rossy, an interior designer, opened their first concept store in Cubao X, an area dedicated to design innovation. "We decided to open the store with the goal of breathing a fresh air of our particular design aesthetic to the local design community," Bong says. "We did not have long term plans, we just want to express the things that we like, to create home products using local craftsmanship with a global outlook," Bong says. Pictured, Heima's Geonna console. Now with two stores in Manila and two sub-brands, My Apt. and Paper Club, a stationary line, Heima has built a reputation in the Philippines and beyond. Pictured, a wine cabinet in its closed position. Heima's trajectory points to the expansion of Manila's design scene. "Design appreciation and hiring design talents is probably at an all time high," Bong says. "People are more willing to pay for design and the creative industry is also providing a venue for new brands to be established." Pictured, a Heima bar cart. Travels abroad have helped the duo develop the brand's aesthetic, which they describe as a crossover between local innovation and global inspiraiton. Pictured here are a series of metal Gala planters. Heima's Arizona chair, upholstered in a tropical print. "My Apt. is more masculine, industrial, and a little 'Brooklyn' in terms of inspiration," Bong says of the Heima sub-brand. Along with its furniture and accessories, the Heima and My Apt. shops sell vinyl records, international design magazines, posters by Pop Chart Lab, audio gear, and more.