Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection
The newest of the bunch is not made of ceramic at all but are the Heath Glasses, designed by Heath Ceramics co-owner Catherine Bailey. The water goblets feature thick bases (to keep them from tipping over if filled with something more likely to get one tipsy than water) and a simple silhouette.
The thick-tab-handled espresso cups were introduced last year and make a splash in the new, Christmas color-—as do the mugs (top image), with their delicate finger holds.
Among our other favorites are the serving tray:
the cook's set (which would make a perfect gift for a special someone):
and—ever popular in our office—the bud vase:
The collection will be available October 1—which should give you just enough time to save up for one of the pricey (but beautifully crafted) pieces.