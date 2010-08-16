Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection
View Photos

Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake
Though it's only August, holiday gear is already on its way (the New York International Gift Fair kicked off August 14). What's caught our eye is Heath Ceramics' new Winter 2010 collection—and its bold red glazes.
Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection - Photo 1 of 6 -

Heath Ceramics Seasonal 06/22/10

USAGE: Unlimited usage by Heath Ceramics to use the photographs produced on this assignment, in multiple versions, for :online advertisments,Trade Ads, Consumer Ad, Advertising Posters, advertising brochures, Point of Purchase Displays, and in-house newsletters. Editorial usage resulting from a PR requests is granted. World Rights Granted. Languages: English, French, Spanish. Any additional usage, including said revisions must be negotiated with the copyright owner.

This License may not be transferred to a third party without the written consent of the copyright holder.

Jeffery Cross Photography Client/ Weather Delay Fees = (100% Expenses + 50% Fees)

This Job was delivered via Ftp. This Job is not subject to sales Tax.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection - Photo 2 of 6 -

Heath Ceramics Seasonal 06/22/10

USAGE: Unlimited usage by Heath Ceramics to use the photographs produced on this assignment, in multiple versions, for :online advertisments,Trade Ads, Consumer Ad, Advertising Posters, advertising brochures, Point of Purchase Displays, and in-house newsletters. Editorial usage resulting from a PR requests is granted. World Rights Granted. Languages: English, French, Spanish. Any additional usage, including said revisions must be negotiated with the copyright owner.

This License may not be transferred to a third party without the written consent of the copyright holder.

Jeffery Cross Photography Client/ Weather Delay Fees = (100% Expenses + 50% Fees)

This Job was delivered via Ftp. This Job is not subject to sales Tax.

Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection - Photo 3 of 6 -

Heath Ceramics Seasonal 06/22/10

USAGE: Unlimited usage by Heath Ceramics to use the photographs produced on this assignment, in multiple versions, for :online advertisments,Trade Ads, Consumer Ad, Advertising Posters, advertising brochures, Point of Purchase Displays, and in-house newsletters. Editorial usage resulting from a PR requests is granted. World Rights Granted. Languages: English, French, Spanish. Any additional usage, including said revisions must be negotiated with the copyright owner.

This License may not be transferred to a third party without the written consent of the copyright holder.

Jeffery Cross Photography Client/ Weather Delay Fees = (100% Expenses + 50% Fees)

This Job was delivered via Ftp. This Job is not subject to sales Tax.

The newest of the bunch is not made of ceramic at all but are the Heath Glasses, designed by Heath Ceramics co-owner Catherine Bailey. The water goblets feature thick bases (to keep them from tipping over if filled with something more likely to get one tipsy than water) and a simple silhouette.

The thick-tab-handled espresso cups were introduced last year and make a splash in the new, Christmas color-—as do the mugs (top image), with their delicate finger holds.

Among our other favorites are the serving tray:

the cook's set (which would make a perfect gift for a special someone):

Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection - Photo 4 of 6 -

Heath Ceramics Seasonal 06/22/10

USAGE: Unlimited usage by Heath Ceramics to use the photographs produced on this assignment, in multiple versions, for :online advertisments,Trade Ads, Consumer Ad, Advertising Posters, advertising brochures, Point of Purchase Displays, and in-house newsletters. Editorial usage resulting from a PR requests is granted. World Rights Granted. Languages: English, French, Spanish. Any additional usage, including said revisions must be negotiated with the copyright owner.

This License may not be transferred to a third party without the written consent of the copyright holder.

Jeffery Cross Photography Client/ Weather Delay Fees = (100% Expenses + 50% Fees)

This Job was delivered via Ftp. This Job is not subject to sales Tax.

Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection - Photo 5 of 6 -

Heath Ceramics Seasonal 06/22/10

USAGE: Unlimited usage by Heath Ceramics to use the photographs produced on this assignment, in multiple versions, for :online advertisments,Trade Ads, Consumer Ad, Advertising Posters, advertising brochures, Point of Purchase Displays, and in-house newsletters. Editorial usage resulting from a PR requests is granted. World Rights Granted. Languages: English, French, Spanish. Any additional usage, including said revisions must be negotiated with the copyright owner.

This License may not be transferred to a third party without the written consent of the copyright holder.

Jeffery Cross Photography Client/ Weather Delay Fees = (100% Expenses + 50% Fees)

This Job was delivered via Ftp. This Job is not subject to sales Tax.

and—ever popular in our office—the bud vase:

The collection will be available October 1—which should give you just enough time to save up for one of the pricey (but beautifully crafted) pieces.

Heath Ceramics' Winter Collection - Photo 6 of 6 -

Heath Ceramics Seasonal 06/22/10

USAGE: Unlimited usage by Heath Ceramics to use the photographs produced on this assignment, in multiple versions, for :online advertisments,Trade Ads, Consumer Ad, Advertising Posters, advertising brochures, Point of Purchase Displays, and in-house newsletters. Editorial usage resulting from a PR requests is granted. World Rights Granted. Languages: English, French, Spanish. Any additional usage, including said revisions must be negotiated with the copyright owner.

This License may not be transferred to a third party without the written consent of the copyright holder.

Jeffery Cross Photography Client/ Weather Delay Fees = (100% Expenses + 50% Fees)

This Job was delivered via Ftp. This Job is not subject to sales Tax.