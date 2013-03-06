Heath Ceramics Get Spotty with New 'Cool Lava' Glaze

A fellow San Francisco-based company rooted in modern design, Heath Ceramics has always been a Dwell favorite. Cofounder Edith Heath designed the original bud vase in the 1950s; the company expanded the vase range with three other silhouettes in 2008. Now, as of March 1, there's a new color palette for the four vase shapes. The best part? They aren't limited edition, but a part of the permanent collection.

While we love the new and cheery, midcentury mod yellow-green, inky blue, and tangerine hues, the all-around champ here is the new Cool Lava glaze, a textured, spotty finish that LA-based partner Adam Silverman has been experimenting with. Prices range from $23 for the classic, three-inch bud vase to $91 for the nine-inch-tall Multi-Stem Vase.

A note on upkeep: While these little pieces of art may look precious, all Heath pottery is microwave, dishwasher, and oven safe. (Not that you'll need to bake your vase.)