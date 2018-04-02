An Australian Abode Fuses Structure With Scenery

Inspired by the site's spectacular surroundings, architecture firm Atelier Andy Carson has designed a rectilinear modern home overlooking Werri Beach in New South Wales, just 80 miles of Sydney, Australia. Known as Headland House, the 5,231-square-foot property sits on 150 acres, and is enveloped with grazing cows and coastal views. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside and get a glimpse of the awe-inspiring scenery.