An Australian Abode Fuses Structure With Scenery
Inspired by the site's spectacular surroundings, architecture firm Atelier Andy Carson has designed a rectilinear modern home overlooking Werri Beach in New South Wales, just 80 miles of Sydney, Australia. Known as Headland House, the 5,231-square-foot property sits on 150 acres, and is enveloped with grazing cows and coastal views. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside and get a glimpse of the awe-inspiring scenery.
Project Credits:
Architect’s Firm: Atelier Andy Carson
Lead Architects: Andy Carson
Other participants: Tom Potter, Catherine Bailey‐Smith, Alvin Tsang
Head Contractor: Bellevarde Constructions
Structural Engineer: Ken Murtagh
Landscape Architects: Peter Glass & Associates
Surveyor: Allen, Price & Scarratts
Photo credits: Michael Nicholson