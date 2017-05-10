These 7 Hawaiian Modernist Escapes Will Have You Dreaming of the Islands
View Photos

These 7 Hawaiian Modernist Escapes Will Have You Dreaming of the Islands

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
If you've ever entertained fantasies of a modernist escape on a tropical island, you'll fully understand why each of these homeowners took the leap.

And even if you haven't, you just might after having a look at this collection of Hawaiian retreats where their homeowners are living the tropical dream. 

Puna Coast Retreat 

An architect and his family swapped their fast-paced San Francisco city life for slow living and sunshine along the ever-expanding Puna coastline of Hawaii’s Big Island in this home designed by architect Craig Steely.

"We sought to create a house that would not damage the environment and not be too visible," says architect Tina Gregorič. A single zigzagging roof stretches over 5,380 square feet, doubling the area of the interior spaces and serving as an ideal spot for sunset cocktails and whale-watching in Maui.

Kauai Surf Shack

Nestled away in a remote and lush coastal nook of the Hawaiian island chain is the dream home of filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau. Built by San Francisco-based artist Jay Nelson, the home is like being in an adult fort that reflects the sophisticated taste of its free-spirited, creative owners. 

The defining gesture of a house on the Big Island of Hawaii by architect Craig Steely is a 139-foot-long, four-foot-tall concrete beam spanning the roof. Owners Craig Mayer and Rick Penland relax on the lanai, or porch.

Although their plan was to order a bamboo kit house or have a contractor build a simple "kitschy island hut" at a nearby construction site, Mike Kurokawa and Paul Fishman ended up recruiting Craig Steely to execute something of a miniature Hawaiian Case Study program. He discovered not only how to navigate the execution of a modern home in remote Puna, but also how to design for the extremes of the region’s climate. Corrugated siding usually used for roofing is used for the exterior.&nbsp;

Located on Hawaii’s Big Island, the Lavaflow 1 - Robert Trickey House was designed by San Francisco-based architect, Craig Steely. Captured by architectural photographer Mike Kelley, this home and studio was built on hardened lava from the 1955 Kilauea eruption.&nbsp;

This home shared from our Dwell community is set on a spectacular Oahu beachfront and was envisioned as a gathering spot for the homeowner’s large extended family. Designed by Gast Architects, its numerous sustainable features led to LEED Gold certification.

