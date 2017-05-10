These 7 Hawaiian Modernist Escapes Will Have You Dreaming of the Islands

Although their plan was to order a bamboo kit house or have a contractor build a simple "kitschy island hut" at a nearby construction site, Mike Kurokawa and Paul Fishman ended up recruiting Craig Steely to execute something of a miniature Hawaiian Case Study program. He discovered not only how to navigate the execution of a modern home in remote Puna, but also how to design for the extremes of the region’s climate. Corrugated siding usually used for roofing is used for the exterior.