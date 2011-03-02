Handmade Wine Chillers

Wisner’s most recent challenge came from the winemakers at Newton Vineyard in Napa Valley. For its third annual "Eco Chic" collaboration, Newton asked the Denver-based artist to develop a limited edition wine bottle chiller and coaster set. The artist responded by visiting the vineyards and harvesting clay from the soil where its grapes are grown. "It’s in the top two percent of any clay I’ve ever found," he said.



Once he’d designed and shaped the chiller and coasters, he fired them at 2,200 degrees for a pure, ivory white tint. The chiller’s shape, he said, resonates with the landscape of the mountain where the grapes are grown. Its abstracted pattern resembles the neck of a wine bottle on its positive impression, and a wine glass on its negative.