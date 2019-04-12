Subscribe
j
J. Michael Welton
Follow
Latest
18
Stories
1
Collection
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
This Brooklyn Fashion Designer’s Cozy Loft Was Renovated on a Budget
A fashion label founder refuses to hide the rough side of her Brooklyn apartment, exposing pipes, columns, vents, and more.
A Rustic-Modern Cabin Inspired by Japanese Bungalows and Shou Sugi Ban
A mountain cabin’s design is Appalachian by way of Japan.
A Louis Kahn-Inspired Barn That’s Lined With Floor-to-Ceiling Shutters
Giant shutters open and close a rural Pennsylvania residence, tempering light and heat.
An Architect and His Preteen Daughter Built This Tiny Backyard Retreat Together
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler create a cabin for reading and working.
Shelter From the Storm
After three years of legal wrangling, a Raleigh couple find peace in their modern dream home.
These Cabinets Slide, Unfold, and Open to Conquer Kitchen Clutter
In Chapel Hill, a renovated kitchen takes painterly cues from Piet Mondrian.
