Hampton Penthouse by We Are Huntly
Hampton Penthouse by We Are Huntly

By Leibal
Hampton Penthouse is a minimal penthouse located in London, England, designed by We Are Huntly.

Hampton Penthouse utilizes a combination of white, gray and black tones along with bronze details and bleached wood creates a perfect example of cozy, modern interior design. The penthouse was influenced by natural light and bay views. Bold stone, gold metal details, and dark stained timber bring to life a sophisticated interior. The stone goes well with the wood, which is combined together to create a cozy environment that perfectly suits the bathroom space. Soft pink carpet in the living room becomes a statement of the interior project, which gives some extra detail and creates a balance between the monochromatic and colorful tones.

