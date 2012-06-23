Half13 Modern Outdoor Furniture

Designer and builder Damian Velasquez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is exhibiting his all-metal outdoor furniture line, Half13, at booth #1011 on the Dwell on Design show floor. The vibrantly colored powder coated stainless-steel chairs were remarkably comfortable, thanks to the thoughtful angles and proportions of the seat and back. We tested the chairs out and didn't even miss having a cushion; however, there was a slender square of foam on hand for those who needed to compare the difference ("I'm a welder, not a seamster," Velasquez said about the rudimentary "cushion").