Half13 Modern Outdoor Furniture
By Diana Budds –
Designer and builder Damian Velasquez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is exhibiting his all-metal outdoor furniture line, Half13, at booth #1011 on the Dwell on Design show floor. The vibrantly colored powder coated stainless-steel chairs were remarkably comfortable, thanks to the thoughtful angles and proportions of the seat and back. We tested the chairs out and didn't even miss having a cushion; however, there was a slender square of foam on hand for those who needed to compare the difference ("I'm a welder, not a seamster," Velasquez said about the rudimentary "cushion").
The line includes the O table ($2,800), Cube end table ($900), Loveseat No. 70 ($4,000), Chair No. 35 ($2,500) and Philly Club chair ($3,400)—an armchair reminiscent of famed Japanese artist-designer Shiro Kuramata's How High the Moon chair. All products are made in the U.S.A.