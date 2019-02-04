Groceries: Marketing Strategy

In 1955, photographer Elliott Erwitt snapped a photo of a bereted Frenchman riding his bicycle down a tree-lined road with a child and a pair of baguettes strapped to the rear. It’s easy to imagine the trip the man is returning from, during which he probably visited not only the boulangerie for his bread but also the fromagerie, the pâtisserie, and the charcuterie.

The notion of making daily trips to four different specialty shops to keep the larder stocked is hardly imaginable in the age of 100,000-square-foot superstores, but today’s grocery shoppers are starting to take a cue from the romantic era when the distance from the wheat field to the baker’s oven could be covered by bicycle.