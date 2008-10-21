Grete Jalk Plywood Chair









But because of the complexity of the chairs’ design—it’s made from just two pieces of molded plywood—only 300 chairs were originally produced and by 2006, the year of Jalk’s death, few remained.



2008 has become another important year for the late designer. Copenhagen-based manufacturer Lange Productions procured exclusive rights to resume production of Jalk’s furniture and debuted the pieces at Orgatec this week in Cologne, Germany. To maintain the integrity of Jalk’s aesthetic, Lange Productions, which was founded in 2006 on the premise of manufacturing Fabricius & Kastholm’s classic steel and leather furniture, is creating the GJ chair and tables in the same factory, with the same tools, used in the 1960s to make the original furniture.



Jalk’s chair and tables are scheduled to be available in the United States by the end of 2008. For more information, visit Lange Productions.



