Greg Lynn Recycled Toy Furniture

The prototypes, as he explains it, "are laser scanned and digitized into a computer, they are designed and arrayed like bricks, their intersections are defined as cutting paths, and a robot cuts their joints and connections with precision. They are then welded together with a tool used to repair car fenders."



Lynn won the Golden Lion award for Best Installation Project at the International Exhibition of the Venice Architecture Biennale. The jury found it to be an exemplary design solution addressing the problem of recycling and waste by employing advanced fabrication technologies. The success of his collection has led to an ongoing toy drive at his website, as he seeks to salvage more used toys that fit the criteria of his project. If you think you have some toys that have graduated from their usefulness at bath time, you can compare yours to the standard here.