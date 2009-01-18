Greg Lynn Recycled Toy Furniture
View Photos

Greg Lynn Recycled Toy Furniture

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
Perhaps you have spent your entire life thinking that plastic bath toys were very unsophisticated. Rubber Ducky has never been a picture of refinement. It's not too late to transform your opinion, and you might start with the work of Greg Lynn, an architect with a penchant for high-tech design. His toy furniture series turns salvaged plastic into brightly colored bases for Panelite or glass-topped tables.

The prototypes, as he explains it, "are laser scanned and digitized into a computer, they are designed and arrayed like bricks, their intersections are defined as cutting paths, and a robot cuts their joints and connections with precision. They are then welded together with a tool used to repair car fenders."

Lynn won the Golden Lion award for Best Installation Project at the International Exhibition of the Venice Architecture Biennale. The jury found it to be an exemplary design solution addressing the problem of recycling and waste by employing advanced fabrication technologies. The success of his collection has led to an ongoing toy drive at his website, as he seeks to salvage more used toys that fit the criteria of his project. If you think you have some toys that have graduated from their usefulness at bath time, you can compare yours to the standard here.

Greg Lynn Recycled Toy Furniture - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample