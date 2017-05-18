A Green, Lean, and Customizable Cardboard Prefab

Pre-made in a workshop in Amsterdam, Wikkelhouse by Netherlands studio Fiction Factory is a modular structure constructed out of a 100-percent sustainable base of fiber paperboard that's harvested from Scandinavian trees.



After four years of research, Fiction Factory—a company with its origins in theater set design—came up with a massive rotating house-shaped mold wrapped with layers and layers of cardboard. The cardboard layers are secured onto the mold with environmentally-friendly glue. Breathable and waterproof foil and wood panel finishings are then added as cladding to provide protection from varying weather conditions.

Comprised of 3.9-foot-deep cardboard-wrapped mold segments that can easily be connected and disconnected, Wikkelhouse can be transported to a client’s chosen location and connected on-site within a day.

Because each of the segments weigh only 500 kilograms each, the structure doesn't need architectural foundation, and can simply be placed as is on a beach, in a backyard, a trade fair, concert site, or even a rooftop.