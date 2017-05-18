A Green, Lean, and Customizable Cardboard Prefab
Pre-made in a workshop in Amsterdam, Wikkelhouse by Netherlands studio Fiction Factory is a modular structure constructed out of a 100-percent sustainable base of fiber paperboard that's harvested from Scandinavian trees.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
After four years of research, Fiction Factory—a company with its origins in theater set design—came up with a massive rotating house-shaped mold wrapped with layers and layers of cardboard. The cardboard layers are secured onto the mold with environmentally-friendly glue. Breathable and waterproof foil and wood panel finishings are then added as cladding to provide protection from varying weather conditions.
Comprised of 3.9-foot-deep cardboard-wrapped mold segments that can easily be connected and disconnected, Wikkelhouse can be transported to a client’s chosen location and connected on-site within a day.
Because each of the segments weigh only 500 kilograms each, the structure doesn't need architectural foundation, and can simply be placed as is on a beach, in a backyard, a trade fair, concert site, or even a rooftop.
The interiors of Wikkelhouse can be tailor-made to a client’s specifications, with different interior color schemes, fittings, and finishings. The segments are 100-percent recyclable, making this a housing or office option that’s three times greener than traditional housing, and much more convenient to build.