A Modern Home in India Evokes Emotion With a Giant 4-Ton Rock
Mumbai–based Spasm Design Architects have recently completed a home that immediately evokes an emotional response—and not just because of its hilltop panoramic views.
Located in India’s coastal town of Alibag, just south of Mumbai, the 8,200-square-foot dwelling—also known as Soaring Rock—draws inspiration from the countryside’s seemingly limitless horizon.
"The emotion one feels on arrival at the crest of the site is of liberation, an expanse," explains the architects.
To celebrate that sense of liberation, the team has placed a massive four-ton rock along the prong of a 20-foot-long cantilever.
Oriented to face the "color-saturated" sunsets over the nearby reservoir, the team has created the home to emphasize its horizontal volume with cantilevered elements on multiple sides.
"Horizontal lines echo the nature of the panorama," describes the firm. "Living spaces are framed between two simple planes, framing the views as cleanly as possible."
Designed with clean lines and an undoubtedly modern aesthetic, the home remains grounded to the landscape with its mix of earthy materials and lush plantings.
White stucco walls are complemented with timber shutters and a large west-facing terrace, elevated on a stone base. This area is lined with terra cotta and punctuated by a garden and L-shaped pool.
Timber is also predominately featured in the interior, which marries modern furnishings with indigenous patterns and artifacts set on a restrained backdrop of white walls and stone tile floors.
The main living areas—including the two outdoor terraces, an open-plan dining and living space, and three bedrooms along with the master ensuite—are positioned on the west side of the house where the best views can be enjoyed.
Full-height sliding glass doors flood the rooms with natural light and blur the line between indoors and out. That effect is reinforced with stone flooring, which continues from the interior to two small outdoor terraces on both sides of the home.
The cantilevered roof and timber shutters also mitigate solar heat gain.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Spasm Design Architects
Structural Engineer: Rajeev Shah Associates
Landscape Design: A.Y. Retiwala
Lighting Design: Spasm Design Architects
Interior Design: Spasm Design Architects
