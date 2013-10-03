Graphic Designer Richard Hollis at NYC Artists Space

Combining myriad influences—Swiss modernist design, Concrete art, travel to Cuba, left-wing politics—British graphic designer Richard Hollis has enjoyed a prolific career since he started working in the 1950s. Now, the "seminal figure in postwar design and communication" is the subject of his first exhibition in the US , an exhibition curated by design historian Emily King with designer Stuart Bailey that comprises 150 items drawn from the designer’s personal archive.

The list of Hollis collaborators includes Norman Potter, with whom he co-founded the experimental new School of Design in the 1960s; John Berger, with whom he co-produced the BBC TV series Ways of Seeing; journals like New Society and Modern Poetry in Translation; publishers Penguin and the left-wing Pluto Press; British op-artist Bridget Riley; and Whitechapel Gallery, for which he designed a "coherent system of communication that has subsequently become a touchstone for the manner in which art institutions adopt a graphic identity."