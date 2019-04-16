Glass House with Stunning Pacific Ocean Views

The northern Oregon shoreline is a wet and woolly stretch of sand that abuts cliffs forested with old-growth evergreens. Red-tailed hawks screech overhead, and ferns wave their fronds over loamy soil that slants down to a beach strewn with tide pools. The backdrop, of course, is the vast Pacific Ocean—a churning gray surface punctuated by massive basalt crags. Blink and you’ll miss the shimmering swath of glass that is Ryan and Mary Finley’s house, near Cannon Beach, designed to merge seamlessly with the landscape. "We wanted to bring nature in," Mary says. "That’s really the whole point of being out here—to feel like we’re outside while we’re inside a nice house."