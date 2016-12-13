Gifts for Everyone, by BEAM

If you don’t find yourself in NYC this winter, you need not fret. Our friends at BEAM have curated a selection of their favorite furnishings that you can buy online. Their penchant for offbeat and utterly beautiful wares make their store (and site) a sure fire win for gifting with style. Good luck holding back.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

1. For the Minimalist

Stripped of all unnecessary details, this black marble wall clock with brass hands is both fashionable and functional, making a perfect gift for anyone who appreciates clean lines and raw materials. Menu Black Marble Wall Clock

2. For the Fashion Lover

These hand-painted dolls in the likeness of Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld are a modern reinterpretation of Japanese Kokeshi – and will be a huge hit for the more sartorially inclined. Sketch.inc for Lucie Kaas Kokeshi Dolls

3. For the New Home Owner

Lighting has the biggest impact on a space yet it’s often overlooked – tragic! This simple table lamp finesses any interior and offers a (fully-dimmable) warm glow, ideal for a bedside or desk. Menu JWDA Brass Table Lamp

4. For the Techie

These chic laptop sleeves – in a fun jungle print or a sophisticated black marble treatment – are made from water-repellant technical canvas. Get one for the person in your life who’s always working on the go and/or enjoys a good print! Woouf Laptop Sleeves

5. For Parents with Toddlers

Your friends with littles may be skittish about burning candles, so gift them a diffuser as a safe alternative. The London Diffuser by Tom Dixon has an especially heady scent, with notes of black pepper, oud wood and vetiver, grounded by a deep base of cedar wood and patchouli. It’s like walking through a London park (from the comfort of home). Tom Dixon London Diffuser

6. For the Host

These are not your basic salt and pepper grinders – and that’s the point. The unique, inverted design of this Bottle Grinders set ensures that salt, pepper, pumpkin seeds, dried blueberries, walnuts – or whatever else you fill them with – only sprinkle when you grind, leaving no trace on your dinner table. Menu Bottle Grinders

7. For the New Couple

Everyone deserves the gift of great sleep, but this year we’re giving the new couples on our list a Sheet Set in classic White Percale. Waking up together in cool, crisp Bedding is a luxury that both can enjoy. Sheet Set available in store at BEAM or online at Parachute.

8. For the Cook

This is how to elevate meal prep. Made from marble and beechwood, the versatile Crux Mortar & Pestle can be used to grind spices, herbs and teas. Use the wood bowl for softer milling and the marble dish for hard crushing. Umbra Shift Crux Mortar & Pestle

9. For the Home Bar Enthusiast

Designed for your best scotch or bourbon, this whiskey decanter is mouth-blown and ornamented with hand-painted copper detailing — a welcome addition to anyone’s home bar. Warning: its handsome design might make topping off more frequent. Tom Dixon Tank Whiskey Decanter

10. For the Plant Lover

Pair a plant from your local nursery with these matte white vessels for a special gift that will live on for years to come…hopefully. Green thumb not included. Areaware Radial Vessels

For more gift guide inspiration, visit Parachute’s Holiday Gift Guide.