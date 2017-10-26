Gift Guide: 11 Ways to Lift the Cocktail Lover's Spirits

Food and drink are top of mind during the holidays, so why not honor the season with these spirited gifts? Suitable for the aspiring bartender, the whiskey geek, or the career mixologist, the following picks might just inspire the lucky person on your list to make a drink—and a toast—in your honor. Photo: Courtesy of Greta de Parry

E.R. Butler for Commune Icon Coasters, $80

E.R. Butler for Commune Icon Coasters, $80 Handcrafted from natural, undyed leather, this set of 6 embossed coasters are designed to grow even more handsome with age. "I have a collection of these at home, and I love the mix of modern pattern and natural leather," says Sheena Murphy of Brooklyn-based design studio Sheep + Stone Interiors.

Moore & Giles Bar Rollup, $220

Moore & Giles Bar Rollup, $220

Acclaimed mixologist Jim Meehan of PDT fame partnered with Moore & Giles to design this leather and wax cloth bar rollup. Equipped with 11 interior pockets, a leather ID window, and an antique brass snap closure, the carrier is stylish and functional.

Areaware Drink Rocks Shapes, $35

Areaware Drink Rocks Shapes, $35

This set of geometric forms keeps your drink cool without diluting the spirit. Made from soapstone and marble and finished by hand, each piece is unique. For the traditionalists among you, they’re also available in classic cubes.

The Curious Bartender, $16.63

The Curious Bartender, $16.63

Tristan Stephenson, the mastermind behind three of London’s most celebrated bars, takes readers through the origins of classic cocktails and then introduces contemporary takes on mainstays like the Sazerac or Rob Roy. Suitable for novices and industry professionals alike, the book has insights for mixologists at every level.

Falcon Spirits Distillery Botanica Spiritvs Barrel Finished Gin, $59.99 Beginning with a brandy base distilled from Northern Californian grape wines, Botanica Spiritvs Gin matures in a toasted French oak barrel for at least 8 months. It is tempered with a small amount of spirit from younger barrels, lending further depth to a balance of juniper, vanilla, lemon verbena, marigold, and other herbal notes. This unique cross between brandy and gin from a biochemist-turned-distiller is perfect for sipping, the Old Fashioned, and the Martinez.

Cynthia Rowley Flask Bangle, $225

Cynthia Rowley Flask Bangle, $225 As functional as it is fashionable, this bracelet holds three ounces of whatever poison you pick. Made of stainless steel, it is also available in 24K-plated gold.

Atomic Cocktail Shaker Enamel Pin, $10

Atomic Cocktail Shaker Enamel Pin, $10

The ‘90s are back, and with them, the "flair" trend. This midcentury shaker comes in coral or black and would be a fun addition any lapel.

Anna Karlin Decanter, $170

Anna Karlin Decanter, $170 "Anna is a British designer based in New York, and I love her pieces for their focus on modern forms in simple but beautiful materials," says Sheena Murphy of Sheep + Stone Interiors. The handblown decanter features a brass stopper.

Breuckelen Distilling 77 Whiskey, $41.99

Breuckelen Distilling 77 Whiskey, $41.99

Only sourcing organic grains from local producers, Breuckelen Distilling makes the 77 Whiskey from scratch in its Brooklyn distillery and warehouse. Distilled cleaner than most whiskeys, the spirit is aged one to two years in a new American oak barrel, resulting in notes of toffee and caramel as well as tropical overtones of banana and passionfruit.

Cocktail Kingdom Nick and Nora Glass, $41.95

Cocktail Kingdom Nick and Nora Glass, $41.95

"A few of us are obsessed with Cocktail Kingdom, particularly the gold-rimmed glassware," shares the architecture firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. The site is indeed a top resource for bar enthusiasts and professionals, and the elegant Nick and Nora glass pictured above serves just as well in a home setting as it does in a commercial bar. It comes in a pack of 6.

Greta de Parry Coleman Bar Cart, $1,999