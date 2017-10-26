Gift Guide: 11 Ideas for the Small Apartment Dweller
View Photos

Gift Guide: 11 Ideas for the Small Apartment Dweller

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
These gifts don’t take up a lot of space, but they pack a big punch.

When space is at a premium, the oft-repeated adage "less is more" rings even more true. These holiday picks combine form and functionality in compact packages. From jewelry to storage solutions to lighting, they could just be the perfect fit. Click through each product to learn more.

Elevenplus Sound1 Speakers
Elevenplus Sound1 Speakers
The Sound1 Speakers by 11+, created by Korean design house cloudandco, combine minimalist styling with the freedom of wireless listening.
Shop
Alessi Ossidiana Stovetop Espresso
Alessi Ossidiana Stovetop Espresso
Lumens
Sicilian architect Mario Trimarchi of the "freehand" generation placed drawing, photography, design, and image on equal planes in his theoretical approach to the visual world. His Ossidiana espresso coffee maker narrates memories and images through its expressive form.
Shop
Good Thing Platform Bowl
Good Thing Platform Bowl
Trouva
Originally from Toronto, New York-based designer Jamie Wolfond founded manufacturing company Good Thing in 2014. This simple module can be combined in stacks of two, three, or four to create a tiered display.
Shop

What are your suggestions for small space living? Tell us in the comments below! 