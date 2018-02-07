Get Your Glamp On in This Retro Teardrop Trailer

Timberleaf Teardrops have aluminum siding and an anodized top and sides available in a variety of colors. Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The Timberleaf teardrop trailer sports retro flair combined with an acute attention to detail. Founder Kevin Molick’s background in cabinetmaking and woodworking are evident in the Timberleaf’s design features, from the aluminum siding to the dovetail joinery. The interior is made with finished birch with alder details, such as the molding around an in-built skylight.



The Timberleaf can be hauled by a Subaru Outback. Photo Categories:

The cabin comes equipped with a customized queen-sized bed, which is full length and only three inches narrower than a standard queen mattress. Molick has maximized the use of space in the cabin with customized cubbies behind the headboard and an additional shelf for storage above. Unlike most trailers, the cabin also lets in a lot of natural light, with the skylight, two doors, and two windows.

The standard trailer comes with a four-inch-thick, dual density foam mattress.

The trailer features a spacious galley with a sink, faucet, LED lighting, and an optional stove and custom-made cooler. You can choose from 50 stunning, retro-inspired laminate countertop options, and all the fixtures are stainless steel. There are also USB ports to charge personal electronics and appliances.



The trailer features an integrated electrical system, running water, and a custom-built cooler.

The lightweight trailer weighs in at 1,400 pounds and should be towed by a vehicle with at least a 2,500-pound towing capacity. The base model starts at $19,750 with upgrade options such as extra storage. Orders can be placed via Timberleaf’s website and have a four- to five-month lead time.

The galley allows you to cook outdoors in style.

The birch cooler has details such as genuine leather handles and dovetail joinery.



