Get the Modern Camping Experience You Crave at One of These New Secluded Retreats

As the perceptions of what a travel shelter should look and feel like has continued to adapt, Collective Retreats has been secretly experimenting with their own nature-immersed destinations—that is, until now.
After taking a couple years to develop their offerings at two idyllic locations, they’ve now officially launched to the public with destinations in both Yellowstone, Montana, and Vail, Colorado. With plans to open locations this summer in Sonoma County, California, New York’s Hudson Valley, and Texas Hill Country in Austin, Collective Retreats has broken down the boundaries of the traditional hotel experience by crafting an escape that gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in nature, while also having the comforts you wouldn’t mind losing in the process.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Each location consists of 5 to 15 furnished tents with their own teepee bathrooms, a large communal tent for group gatherings, al fresco meals prepared with local ingredients, curated on-site activities, a personalized concierge service, and inspiring natural surroundings. In order to find a large amount of uninterrupted space that’s remote—but also easily accessible to major cities—Collective Retreats partnered with landowners to find private land that hotels wouldn’t be able to build on.
As the designer of the project, Cassie Novick referenced her background in experiential design and immersive installations to make sure each location is unique and authentic—sourcing furnishings, materials, and accessories from flea markets, estate sales, and local shops in each retreat’s area. "I wanted people to feel like they’re coming home," she says.
Depending on the location, the retreats will be open seasonally, ranging from May to September—and the tents cost $500 - $800 per night. Make sure to reserve your stay by visiting their site!
Along with opening up the Sonoma, Hudson Valley, and Texas Hill Country locations starting this summer, Collective Retreats is looking for even more locations to expand to. Where would be your dream locale to escape to in a luxury tent? Let us know in the comments!