Get the Modern Camping Experience You Crave at One of These New Secluded Retreats

After taking a couple years to develop their offerings at two idyllic locations, they’ve now officially launched to the public with destinations in both Yellowstone, Montana, and Vail, Colorado. With plans to open locations this summer in Sonoma County, California, New York’s Hudson Valley, and Texas Hill Country in Austin, Collective Retreats has broken down the boundaries of the traditional hotel experience by crafting an escape that gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in nature, while also having the comforts you wouldn’t mind losing in the process.



With each of the locations having 5 to 15 tents—with their own connected teepee bathrooms—each shelter is given just enough space between each other to make you feel like it's just you, your travel companion, and the nature that you're surrounded by. Photo Categories:

Each location consists of 5 to 15 furnished tents with their own teepee bathrooms, a large communal tent for group gatherings, al fresco meals prepared with local ingredients, curated on-site activities, a personalized concierge service, and inspiring natural surroundings. In order to find a large amount of uninterrupted space that’s remote—but also easily accessible to major cities—Collective Retreats partnered with landowners to find private land that hotels wouldn’t be able to build on.



The team behind Collective Retreats built the custom canvas tents with wood that they sourced locally. They used timber they found in the property’s vicinity to hold the peaks together at the top. Shown here is the Yellowstone location. Photo Categories:

As the designer of the project, Cassie Novick referenced her background in experiential design and immersive installations to make sure each location is unique and authentic—sourcing furnishings, materials, and accessories from flea markets, estate sales, and local shops in each retreat’s area. "I wanted people to feel like they’re coming home," she says.



At the Vail location, designer Cassie Novick sourced western, ranch-inspired furnishings from local markets, estate sales, and flea markets. In the tents, you’ll find Native American-inspired details, special books, and maybe even some vintage board games. Photo Categories:

Depending on the location, the retreats will be open seasonally, ranging from May to September—and the tents cost $500 - $800 per night. Make sure to reserve your stay by visiting their site!



Each Signature Luxury Tent is built with wood floors and a canvas shelter. They’re equipped with electricity, a working chandelier, high-quality bed linens, and a French press coffee bar. You’ll also stay extra warm with a wood burning fire stove that’s placed in every room, as well as a tea kettle that's at your disposal.

Vail’s property sits on 1,000 acres of working ranch land that features horseback riding trails, an onsite winery, and opportunities for hiking and fly fishing. It’s about 25 miles from Vail Village and 15 miles from Beaver Creek.

Each tent is connected to its own teepee bathroom that has everything you need including a shower, sink, toilet, Turkish towels, and storage.





Collective Retreats recruited William Howell to be their executive chef across all locations. As a professional angler, outdoorsman, and butcher with a background in Colorado cuisine, Howell works with his team to create unique, locally-sourced dining experiences.

At the Yellowstone location, Three Peaks Lodge acts as the main communal spot where visitors can enjoy dinner seatings by the chefs, who source many of their ingredients from their own local gardens.

You can also reserve a variety of spaces for customized rehearsal dinners, retreats, and weddings.

The Yellowstone location is hidden in the woods of Big Sky, Montana and is set on a freshwater pond that’s surrounded by mountains. Guests have access to fly fishing and the best of both lake and forest.

Vail’s Three Peaks Lodge also serves as a place where visitors can come together for drinks, dinner, some serious relaxing in an incredible natural setting.