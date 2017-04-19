10 Modern and Stylish Places to Stay in Hong Kong

In the densely packed city of Hong Kong, space comes at a premium—so many apartments and hotel rooms may be smaller than you'd expect. But small doesn't have to be a bad thing when you visit. Though you might not have that much space to inhabit while you're there, you'll certainly find some interesting modern options to call home for a week.
Take a look at these 10 hotels and rentals that each represent the bustling city in their own unique way.
Located in Tsim Sha Tsui is Hotel ICON, a luxury hotel that’s designed to celebrate the local culture while creating an intimate experience. Designed by Freeman Lau, it showcases over 100 works by local artists and boasts a fully-electric transportation fleet in order to reduce their carbon footprint. Shown in the cover photo is the Designer Suite by fashion designer Vivienne Tam. The 27th-floor suite is inspired by her New York City apartment and references modern design with Chinese accents and feng shui principles.
Minimalism takes on a new meaning at Tuve, a boutique hotel with bare concrete walls and floors, translucent glass panels, and soft mood lighting that evokes a calm, meditative mood.
Designed by architect Tommy Pao-Watari, Little Tai Hang is a new hotel and service apartment in the charming neighborhood of Tai Hang, an area with plenty of local eateries, shops, and Chinese temples. Most of the sophisticated, urban rooms overlook either a verdant park or the Victoria Harbor.
Originally designed by Philippe Starck in 2004, J Plus Hotel by YOO celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2014 with a whole new refreshed image that was put in place by YOO Studio. The makeover included the addition of colorful textiles, eclectic furnishings, and playful, symbolic works of art.
Located near the bustling commercial area of Kowloon and the heritage district of Yau Ma Tei, Hotel Stage features modern Japanese and Scandinavian influences.
This sleek apartment in Wan Chai was designed with a glass-partitioned bedroom cubicle that sits in the middle of the space. The open-concept kitchen is equipped with an oven, refrigerator, built-in washing machine, Nepresso machine, and a toaster.
Working in collaboration with talented local and expat artists and designers, Tribute Hotel brings thoughtful details into their modern art deco-inspired guest rooms—including artisanal ceramics, lighting, lip balms, and soaps.
Designed by Hong Kong-based architect and designer Andre Fu, The Upper House, located in the Pacific Place Mall in Admiralty, offers all the luxuries of an international hotel with more square footage per room.
Located in the heart of Hong Kong’s downtown core, The Pottinger’s 68 luxury rooms and suites celebrate Hong Kong’s rich cultural heritage with chinoiserie details and striking photographs by famous Hong Kong photographer and filmmaker, Fan Ho.
With a double bed on a raised wooden platform, white-washed brick walls, and Tom Dixon pendant lights, this 313-square-foot studio apartment is perfect for single travelers or couples.