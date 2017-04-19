In the bustling neighborhood of Tsim Sha Tsui, you’ll find Hotel ICON, a luxury hotel that’s designed to celebrate the local culture while creating an intimate experience. Designed by Freeman Lau, it showcases over 100 works by local artists and boasts a fully electric transportation fleet in order to reduce their carbon footprint on the city. Shown in the cover photo is the Designer Suite by fashion designer Vivienne Tam. The 27th-floor suite is inspired by her New York City apartment and references modern design with Chinese accents and feng shui principles.