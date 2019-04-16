This Farmhouse-Style Home Gets a Clever and Geometric Update

The turn-of-the-century charm in Tom and Irene Curry’s farmhouse-style home in Evanston, Illinois, was hard to miss. Original tile enlivened the fireplace, and neighborhood life played out through the front bay window. But after five years in the 1,350-square-foot home, the winning details couldn’t overshadow the constricted nature of the house, where they were raising their children Zoe and Jake. The illogical kitchen, narrow staircase, and conservative design impeded the family’s daily rhythm, while grandfathered energy-inefficient systems created unnecessary waste.